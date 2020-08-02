Legendary boxer Mike Tyson has sent a blunt response to George Foreman regarding his worries about the comeback fight.

Tyson, 54, is scheduled to fight Roy Jones Jr., 51, in a comeback boxing match.

Foreman, 71, said he’s worried about the health status of both fighters. He hopes that no one gets hurt in the match.

“There’s a time when you gotta worry about your health, but it’s a beautiful thing that they would even come out,” Foreman said. “Maybe they can even name a charity or something for the recipient of the funds. I think it’s good to come out but its gotta be a fun thing, but I hope one does not hit the other.”

Tyson has responded to Foreman’s message. He essentially says: Don’t worry about me.

“Hey if the opportunity comes I’m always looking for it,” Tyson told TMZ Sports of a possible knockout. “I don’t know, he (George Foreman) wasn’t worried about being hurt when he went on his tour of coming back for fighting, so don’t worry about us.”

Tyson added that he is as ready as ever for his comeback fight.

“My total dedication is to fighting right now and doing this exhibition,” Tyson said. “I’m prepared to go eight rounds and I want to show it off. I just want to go on this mission…but like I said, this is search and destroy and I’m looking forward to recapturing my glory. I’m looking forward to finishing these exhibitions and helping these charities out…but the fight game is what I’m about and hurting people is what I’m about. We’re both professional and we know how to handle ourselves. What happens happens.”

Tyson and Jones are scheduled to fight on Sept. 12.