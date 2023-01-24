Sports World Saddened By The Mike Tyson Development

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 25: Mike Tyson speaks onstage during the "Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truthts" panel discussion at the HBO portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour - Day 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 25, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Troubling allegations have emerged involving Hall of Fame boxer Mike Tyson.

According to a report from the New York Post, a woman is suing Tyson for allegedly raping her inside a limo after the two met at a popular Albany nightclub in the early 1990s.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, is seeking $5 million in damages. In a complaint filed earlier this month, she said she suffers from “physical, psychological, and emotional injury” over the years as a result of the rape.

The sporting world is sad to see the latest allegations against Tyson. Some think he shouldn't be allowed to do media appearances following the latest allegations.

"hey @TonyKhan can you stop putting this guy on your show?" one person asked.

Others are wondering why the woman waited to come out with the allegations.

"Please explain, why would she come out now? This seems questionable," they said.

Tyson was convicted of raping 18-year-old beauty pageant contestant Desiree Washington in 1992. He served a three-year prison sentence while maintaining his innocence.