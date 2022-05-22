Mike Tyson Breaks His Silence On Airplane Confrontation

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 25: Mike Tyson speaks onstage during the "Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truthts" panel discussion at the HBO portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour - Day 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 25, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Mike Tyson was filmed punching a fellow passenger on a flight from San Francisco last month.

On his Hotboxin' podcast (h/t TMZ Sports), Tyson discussed the situation with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. He expressed relief that he won't face any charges for the altercation, but the 55-year-old explained that he grew agitated that the passenger wouldn't leave him alone after taking pictures with him.

"He was f***ing with me, man," Tyson said.

Tyson said his wife has told him not to fly commercial and added that a situation like he experienced on that flight "triggers me."

This led Tyson to recall a fan throwing something at him from the stands during the 1997 fight with Evander Holyfield in which Tyson bit his opponent's ear.

Jackson related, given his role in the infamous "Malice at the Palace" brawl.

Tyson's representatives said Melvin Townsend III harassed and threw a water bottle at the Hall of Fame boxer before Tyson retaliated on April 20. Townsend was reportedly designated as a “habitual felony offender status" in Florida.

Whether or not Tyson takes his wife's advice about flying, one would think everyone would know not to provoke The Baddest Man on the Planet.