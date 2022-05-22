Mike Tyson Breaks His Silence: Sports World Reacts

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 16: Mike Tyson speaks on stage during his speaking tour, "Day of the Champions" at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on November 16, 2012 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Mike Tyson has broken his silence regarding his incident on a flight earlier this spring.

Earlier this spring, Tyson allegedly hit a passenger on an airplane who was sitting behind him. The man was allegedly running his mouth at Tyson, who eventually snapped on him.

"He was f***ing with me, man," Tyson said.

Tyson is not facing charges for the incident. However, it might be smart to fly private from now on.

The legendary boxer revealed that his wife has told him not to fly commercial.

Most fans seem to be on Tyson's side.

"One of the problems today. Run your mouth. Get popped. Get paid. Guy probably had it coming," one fan tweeted.

"I’m #TeamTyson on this one. Dude had it coming," another fan tweeted.

"Yea. Good plan dude. What’s next, telling Usain Bolt he’s slow??" another fan wondered.

Commercial flight or not, don't mess with someone else on an airplane.