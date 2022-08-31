Mike Tyson Goes Viral At US Open: Sports World Reacts
Several stars were at the US Open on Monday night to watch Serena Williams, including legendary boxer Mike Tyson.
In fact, Tyson went viral during Williams' first-round match against Danka Kovinic.
When the cameras at Arthur Ashe Stadium were on Tyson, it appeared as if he was on another planet. This brief moment ended up becoming a meme on Twitter.
As you'd expect, sports fans were quite amused by Tyson's appearance at the US Open.
"Wonder where his mind is at this moment," a fan tweeted.
"The shrooms be hitting hard," another fan wrote after watching this video.
"Mike Tyson 2.0 knockout strain hit him gooooood.. 1-2 KO punch," a third fan said.
It's unclear if Tyson will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium this Wednesday evening to watch Williams' second-round match against Anne Kontaveit.
Williams and Kontaveit are currently scheduled to square off at 7 p.m. ET. This match will be televised on ESPN.