Mike Tyson Goes Viral At US Open: Sports World Reacts

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 07: Former Heavyweight boxing champ Mike Tyson attends the fight between Miguel Cotto and Sergio Martinez on June 7, 2014 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Cotto won by a TKO in the ninth round. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Several stars were at the US Open on Monday night to watch Serena Williams, including legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

In fact, Tyson went viral during Williams' first-round match against Danka Kovinic.

When the cameras at Arthur Ashe Stadium were on Tyson, it appeared as if he was on another planet. This brief moment ended up becoming a meme on Twitter.

As you'd expect, sports fans were quite amused by Tyson's appearance at the US Open.

"Wonder where his mind is at this moment," a fan tweeted.

"The shrooms be hitting hard," another fan wrote after watching this video.

"Mike Tyson 2.0 knockout strain hit him gooooood.. 1-2 KO punch," a third fan said.

It's unclear if Tyson will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium this Wednesday evening to watch Williams' second-round match against Anne Kontaveit.

Williams and Kontaveit are currently scheduled to square off at 7 p.m. ET. This match will be televised on ESPN.