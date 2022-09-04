Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 25: Mike Tyson speaks onstage during the "Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truthts" panel discussion at the HBO portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour - Day 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 25, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport.

Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion.

Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport.

Fans were concerned about Tyson's health.

"Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.

"Hopefully he's OK," another fan added.

"What happened?! He seemed just fine this past year!" one fan added.

Thankfully, Tyson appears to be OK. According to reports, Tyson's health is nothing serious.

Here's more via TMZ Sports:

The 56-year-old appeared to be limping heavily, and was using a walking stick for support. But, sources close to Mike tell us he hasn't suffered any new injuries -- and is just working through a little bit of an old back issue. "He’s dealing with a sciatica flare-up," our sources tell us. "Nothing serious. Just an occupational hazard for an athlete like Mike."

That is good to hear.

Still, Tyson has been pretty open about his health status over the years. He recently admitted that he feels his "expiration date" is coming soon.

Hopefully that is not the case.