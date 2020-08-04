Mike Tyson’s Last Opponent Sends Him A Blunt Message

Mike Tyson is set to fight again in September.

The legendary boxer is coming out of retirement at age 54 to fight Roy Jones Jr. The fight will take place next month.

“My total dedication is to fighting right now and doing this exhibition,” Tyson said. “I’m prepared to go eight rounds and I want to show it off. I just want to go on this mission…but like I said, this is search and destroy and I’m looking forward to recapturing my glory. I’m looking forward to finishing these exhibitions and helping these charities out…but the fight game is what I’m about and hurting people is what I’m about. We’re both professional and we know how to handle ourselves. What happens happens.”

Tyson has not boxed anyone since fighting Kevin McBride in 2005. Tyson lost that fight, quitting in the seventh round.

McBride has a message for Tyson ahead of his new fight.

“Let’s get it on! Definitely would love to fight him again,” 47-year-old McBride told TMZ. “Nobody can rule out anything in this world because that’s life. It would be explosive to fight Mike Tyson again and I’m sure Mike would love to rectify his loss and I would just love to jump in the ring again with him.” Mike Tyson's Last Opponent Kevin McBride Calls for Rematch, Avenge Your Loss!https://t.co/Q5e5ncU8PR — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 3, 2020 We’re guessing Tyson won’t take McBride up on that offer, but who knows. Maybe he’ll want to fight again if the September bout goes well.