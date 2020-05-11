Mike Tyson’s New Terrifying Boxing Video Is Going Viral

Mike Tyson appears to be serious about making a boxing comeback.

The 53-year-old former heavyweight champion recently shared a video of himself working out. It was pretty terrifying.

Tyson has shared a lengthier workout video on Instagram today. The iconic boxer declared “I’m back” at the end of the video.

“Anything is possible when you are smart about it. Train Smart. Recover Smarter,” Tyson wrote on Instagram.

Tyson is reportedly interested in having an exhibition match or two with the proceeds going to charity.

Evander Holyfield, who had a couple of legendary bouts against Tyson, is reportedly interested in making a comeback, as well.

Who wouldn’t throw some money at a Tyson vs. Holyfield PPV event in the middle of a quarantine?