Mike Tyson Not Happy With Hulu: Sports World Reacts

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Former Boxer Mike Tyson arrives at the 'Che' Premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2008 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Hulu's new Mike Tyson series is not sitting well with the former boxing champion.

Tyson called out Hulu on social media earlier this week in anticipation of the documentary.

"Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me just like I'll never forget what he did for me just like I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me," he wrote in the first post.

Tyson added in a second: "Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives, I’m just a n----- they can sell on the auction block."

Mike Tyson is not someone you want to mess with.

Watch out, Hulu.