Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder put on a show on Saturday. Mike Tyson, one of the greatest boxers ever, says it will go down as an all-time great bout.

The two superstar fighters fought for the first time in late 2018. Wilder held on to his Heavyweight Title with a draw, though the decision was controversial to many who believed Fury had done enough to take the decision.

In fight No. 2, which took place in February 2020, Fury scored a seventh round TKO against the bomb-throwing Wilder to capture the WBC and Ring Magazine belts. After significant disagreements and negotiations over a third fight date, they finally got in the ring this past Saturday, and it more than lived up to the billing, with Fury eventually catching Tyson with a right hand to the side of the head in the 11th round, scoring a knockout victory to move to 30-0-1 on his career.

“Fury vs Wilder fight will go down as one of greatest,” Mike Tyson tweeted on Tuesday. “Not for skill but for action and excitement. That fight was all guts, heart & determination.”

Tyson says that both men were winners, and both “reached all time great status” with the end to the trilogy. Deontay Wilder may have lost two of three to Fury, but they are his only two losses ever, and it should be noted that Fury has two inches and nearly 40 pounds on the powerful Alabaman. Realistically, they should be in different weight classes.

Tyson Fury, meanwhile, remains undefeated, with the sole draw coming in his first fight with Wilder. The Gypsy King once again paired his sheer size with some of the most impressive skill you’ll ever see from a heavyweight.

Fight promoter Bob Arum said he’d “never seen a heavyweight fight as magnificent” as the one on Saturday, per Fox Sports. Throw in Mike Tyson’s praise, and there’s significant credibility behind the idea that this was one of the great heavyweight fights ever.