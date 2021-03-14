Mike Tyson Reacts To Death Of Legendary Fighter Marvin Hagler

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is among those paying tribute to Marvin Hagler on Sunday morning.

Hagler, one of the best middleweight fighters in boxing history, passed away this weekend. He was 66 years old.

The legendary boxer went 62-3-2 with 52 knockouts over the course of his professional career. Hagler made it clear that boxing was what he lived for.

“If they cut my bald head open, they will find one big boxing glove,” Hagler said, per ESPN. “That’s all I am. I live it.”

Hagler’s wife announced the tragic news on Saturday.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement,” she wrote. “Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Tyson paid tribute to Hagler on Sunday morning.

“Marvin Hagler was one of the best warriors in the sport. Condolences to his family. He will be missed,” Tyson wrote.

Well said, Mike

Our thoughts are with Marvin’s friends and family during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.