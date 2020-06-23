Mike Tyson Releases Another Terrifying Boxing Training Video

Even at 53 years old, it’s become evident that Mike Tyson still has the power to deliver the knockout punch. On Monday, the former heavyweight champion released yet another training video.

Tyson’s training videos have been the talk of the boxing world for a few months now. His flat-out strength and ferocity hasn’t changed despite the fact that he no longer fights.

Although the latest training video from Tyson was really meant to promote a new product, the majority of viewers couldn’t stop gushing over his violent combos. Some of the punches he threw were so hard that his trainer probably felt them for the next few days.

What’s really impressive about Tyson is his ability to have these short bursts where he legitimately looks like he’s in the prime of his boxing career. Not only is the power there behind each punch, his speed is there to move around the ring and duck blows.

This video from Tyson caught the attention of Cleveland Browns wideout Odell Beckham, who responded to the video with “I don’t want no smoke, y’all stop playing with him.”

Boxing fans would love to see Tyson fight again, but he’d need to find a worthy opponent. It’s also fair to wonder how many rounds he can go at this stage in his career.

Nonetheless, it’s safe to say that Tyson remains one of the top attractions in sports even after all these years.