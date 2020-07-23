Mike Tyson Reportedly Turned Down A $20 Million Fight Offer

Mike Tyson appears to be interested in making a fighting comeback.

The former heavyweight star has been posting photos and videos of his training workouts. They’re pretty terrifying to watch.

Tyson, though, reportedly turned down a $20 million offer from one outside fighting company.

Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship reportedly made the notable offer to Tyson, though he and his team reportedly turned it down.

“We offered Tyson $20 million and some additional benefits, but he turned it down,” BKFC president David Feldman told Ring Magazine.

Iron Mike is still working toward a comeback 👀 (via @MikeTyson) pic.twitter.com/GYg9kJ1LtB — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) July 20, 2020

Feldman added that he’s not sure what Tyson’s exact plan is moving forward.

“Who knows what’s going to happen with Mike Tyson?” he added.

“(His management team) said he was going to fight in July already, but then they said he was going to fight in August, so who knows what’s going to happen with him.”

Tyson’s professional boxing career ran from 1985 through 2005. He was the undisputed heavyweight world champion from 1987 to 1990. Tyson finished his career with a strong 50-6-2 record with 44 knockouts. However, he lost three of his final four fights.

At 54 years old, it’s difficult to imagine Tyson doing anything substantial in the fighting world, but it will be interesting to see what he pursues moving forward.

One thing is clear: There are still very, very few people in this world willing to step inside of a ring with him.