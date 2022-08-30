Mike Tyson Reveals Honest Admission On His Political Ideology

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 16: Mike Tyson speaks on stage during his speaking tour, "Day of the Champions" at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on November 16, 2012 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Boxing legend Mike Tyson opened up about his political views during a recent interview with Newsmax.

Tyson, 56, admit that his political views have changed throughout the years.

"When I was younger, I was all-out liberal," Tyson said, via Insider. "But as I get older, and I look at my children, and I see what's out there in the world, I get a little conservative.

"It's common sense. Looking at the world we have now, you want safety."

Tyson added that he spoke about politics in the past but claims the media "stole" his freedom of speech.

"I can't talk names. The last time I tried to talk politics, wow, did they give me a beating."

Tyson was later asked if he has any opinions on Florida governor Ron DeSantis. He decided to steer clear of that question.