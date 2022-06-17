Mike Tyson Reveals What Led To Airplane Incident

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 16: Mike Tyson speaks on stage during his speaking tour, "Day of the Champions" at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on November 16, 2012 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Boxing icon Mike Tyson found himself in a difficult situation a few months back where he was harrassed on a flight to the point of having to beat down the passenger. This week, he explained what happened.

Appearing on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, Tyson explained that while he can usually keep his composure in situations like that, he wasn't in the right frame of mind to on that fateful day. Specifically, he was high and irritable when it happened.

"Hey listen, I'm usually good at these things," Tyson said. "I was wrong, that should've never happened. That's me back in my primitive child stages, I shouldn't of done that, but I was just irritated, tired, high, and pissed off. S-t happens!"

Tyson was ultimately removed from the flight, as was the passenger who was harassing him (and physically punished for doing so). No criminal charges were filed against Tyson, nor are any expected to be.

It's speculated that the man who harrassed Mike Tyson on that flight reached some sort of settlement with the former heavyweight boxing champion.

Tyson certainly doesn't seem to be taking the situation too lightly though. By all indications he's sorry and regretful for what he did.

That being said, the way it played out for everyone to see is a pretty strong indicator that people won't make a habit out of messing with Mike Tyson.

Hopefully.