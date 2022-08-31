Mike Tyson Reveals Why He Was Spotted In A Wheelchair

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 25: Mike Tyson speaks onstage during the "Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truthts" panel discussion at the HBO portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour - Day 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 25, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the sports world was stunned to see Mike Tyson using a wheelchair to get around.

The former heavyweight champion was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport just a few weeks ago. Obviously, fans were concerned about Tyson's well-being.

However, TMZ Sports reported that the issue was nothing serious and Tyson was just dealing with a sciatica flare-up.

Here's more via TMZ Sports:

The 56-year-old appeared to be limping heavily, and was using a walking stick for support. But, sources close to Mike tell us he hasn't suffered any new injuries -- and is just working through a little bit of an old back issue. "He’s dealing with a sciatica flare-up," our sources tell us. "Nothing serious. Just an occupational hazard for an athlete like Mike."

While fans were worried about Tyson, he appears to be doing just fine. Hopefully the legendary boxer continues to live a long and healthy life.