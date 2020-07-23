Breaking: Mike Tyson Reportedly Agrees To Comeback Fight

Legendary heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has reportedly agreed to a comeback fight.

Tyson, 54, has been training for a potential comeback in the ring. He’s posted several intimidating videos of his fighting workouts. The longtime heavyweight champion appears to be in pretty great shape.

The comeback is reportedly happening, too. Yahoo! Sports Kevin Iole is reporting that Tyson has agreed to a fight against Roy Jones Jr.

“He will fight Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match. Heard there will be boxer vs MMA fighters on undercard. Looks like it will be in Cali. Don’t have the date yet,” the veteran fighting writer reports.

Jones Jr., 51, had previously said that he would be open to fighting Tyson in a comeback match.

“Yes, it’s true – Mike is a legend. It would be crazy to receive an offer to enter the ring with him and refuse,” Jones told sports.ru.

“I had no intention of going back and fighting again but, for the sake of Mike Tyson, I agree to make an exception. For me, this is an opportunity that I cannot refuse. Of all those who wanted to go into the ring with him, he chose me. And since he did that, how can I say no?”

Tyson’s professional boxing career ran from 1985 through 2005. He was the undisputed heavyweight world champion from 1987 to 1990. Tyson finished his career with a 50-6-2 record with 44 knockouts.