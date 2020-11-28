Look: Mike Tyson Eating Special Cake Before Tonight’s Fight

Mike Tyson is set to make his return to the boxing ring tonight, with a fight against fellow aging legend Roy Jones Jr. The fight will end a more than 15-year hiatus for Tyson, who lost by technical knockout to Kevin McBride in 2005.

Jones Jr. has been active more recently, with a 2018 decision against Scott Sigmon. Both fighters are very long in the tooth; Tyson is 54, while Jones is 51.

Fans have debated whether to celebrate this fight, or bec concerned that two guys at this age should be putting on an exhibition like this. The card also features a fight between social media star Jake Paul and former NBA guard Nate Robinson, so there is definitely something of a sideshow vibe to the whole thing.

Tyson was mentally preparing for this fight on Thursday during his Thanksgiving dinner. During the meal, he unveiled a cake shaped as Roy Jones Jr.’s head. You can probably guess what his first move was.

Tyson sliced off the Jones cake’s ear. “Tastes so much better than Evander’s,” he said, a nod to one of his most infamous moments in the ring.

Back in 1997, Mike Tyson bit a chunk out of Evander Holyfield’s ear during a fight. That fight was the third loss of Tyson’s career, and his second straight loss to Holyfield. He is 50-6 all-time, with his last win coming all he way back in 2003.

Roy Jones Jr. is 66-9, and has had more luck during this late portion of his career. He he won his last four fights, with his last loss coming in 2015.

The event, which begins at 9 p.m. ET, will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

