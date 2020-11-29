Sports World Reacts To Mike Tyson Fighting Tonight

During his prime, “Iron” Mike Tyson was one of the most exciting boxers of all time. The legendary fighter gets back in the ring tonight, for a fight against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr.

Both fighters are in their 50s, and well beyond their prime years. Tyson is 54 while Jones is 51. It has been a long time since Tyson fought anyone.

Tyson retired back in 2006, after consecutive losses for just the second time in his career. He was knocked out by Danny Williams in late July 2004, and lost just over 10 months later to Kevin McBride, in what was his final fight. He hung up his gloves the following year.

Jones Jr. last fought in 2018, so he’s been in the fight game much more recently. Still, it is pretty wild to see either of these guys in the ring, much less both. With the card also featuring a fight between YouTuber Jake Paul and former NBA star Nate Robinson, this promises to be a very strange if eventful night of boxing.

I have @MikeTyson by brutal KO or @RoyJones by decision Who you got? — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) November 29, 2020

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr fighting: pic.twitter.com/LtLViMtD2F — WaptorsWan➐ (@abasketballgod) November 29, 2020

I'm watching Wiz Khalifa perform Black & Yellow while waiting for a Mike Tyson fight. I have no idea what year it is. — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) November 29, 2020

We’ll see if its a good idea for a 54-year old Mike Tyson to be back in the ring. To his credit, the various training videos he’s put out looked pretty impressive.

It may not be 1988 anymore, but those heavy fists still have some serious speed.

We challenge you to watch @TeddyAtlasReal breakdown @MikeTyson’s training video and not get excited about him fighting again 😳 #TysonJones pic.twitter.com/QvYPNV1OuS — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 28, 2020

Tonight’s event is already underway at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, with the undercard fights and some performances going before the main event. The fight is available on PPV or at TysononTriller.com for $49.99.