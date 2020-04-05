Mike Tyson Has Heartfelt Message About Former NFL Player’s Death

Mike Tyson shared a heartfelt message on Twitter following the death of legendary NFL kicker Tom Dempsey.

Dempsey, who set an NFL record for the longest field goal despite being born without toes in his right foot, passed away on Sunday.

The former NFL kicker passed away due to complications from coronavirus. He was 73.

Tyson shared a heartfelt reaction to Dempsey’s death on Twitter.

“Lost a good man to coronavirus. NFL legend Tom Dempsey. I remember watching him kick the ball with the special boot. He didn’t let his disability stand in his way of becoming great and because of that I never forget him. He’s an inspiration. RIP,” he wrote.

Our thoughts are with Tom’s friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.