Mike Tyson Won't Face Criminal Charges: Sports World Reacts

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 25: Mike Tyson speaks onstage during the "Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truthts" panel discussion at the HBO portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour - Day 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 25, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

A concerning video of Mike Tyson punching a man in the face on a JetBlue plane went viral last month.

The man had reportedly annoyed Tyson repeatedly. He apparently even threw a water bottle at him. Tyson responded by attacking the man.

Fortunately, the former pro-boxer won't face any criminal charges because of it.

San Mateo County's District Attorney announced on Monday that no charges will be filed against Tyson.

"Good. There should be a law exception in which you don't get charged for beating a dumb-ass who had it coming," a fan said.

"People have a gross misunderstanding of what free speech means. Yes, you can say just about anything you want without the risk of going to jail, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t any other consequences for what you say or do," said Daryl Ruiter.

"Good! He shouldn’t!!! Dude shouldn’t have f—d with him in the first place," said Jay Glazer.

"Mike should be given an award for that beatdown. That dude on the plane was a clown," a fan said.

"Maybe dont antagonize Mike Tyson of all people?," one fan said.

Tyson is off the hook, a positive development in a wild situation.