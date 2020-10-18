Mike Tyson’s New Shirtless Training Video Is Going Viral

Mike Tyson continues to impress with his training videos.

The 54-year-old boxer showed off his shredded physique in a new training video this week. Tyson is currently preparing for his boxing comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are currently scheduled to fight on Nov. 28. It should be an entertaining match between the two former champions.

This week, Tyson took to social media to show off his fighting physique. He appears to be getting close to match shape.

“I may lose in life at times, but I won’t lose in the ring on Nov 28th,” he wrote.

Jones Jr. had said earlier this fall that he might have made a mistake in accepting the fight.

“He’s still Mike Tyson, he’s still one of the strongest, most explosive people who ever touched a boxing ring,” Jones told Sky Sports. “If anything, I made a mistake going in with him. He’s the bigger guy, he’s the explosive guy. He’s going to have all the first-round fireworks, not me. I do have first-round fireworks, but he’s known for more first-round fireworks than anybody to ever touch boxing, other than maybe George Foreman. With him having the first-round fireworks, he’ll be against a guy smaller than him, maybe 40-50 pounds smaller than him.”

It should be a fun match either way.