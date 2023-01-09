Mike Vrabel Announces Decision On Titans Quarterback Plan

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans have their starting quarterback for next season.

According to head coach Mike Vrabel, the plan is for Ryan Tannehill to get healthy and start in 2023, even though Malik Willis is entering his second year in the league.

"I want Ryan Tannehill to get as healthy as he possibly can, and then go and be our quarterback," Vrabel said.

Titans fans won't be happy about this, but it does make some sense. Tannehill was hurt for a good chunk of this season and had to miss the Titans' final three games with an ankle injury.

The Titans ended up losing those three games and the AFC South title along with it after they won seven of their first 10 games to open the season.

Tannehill finished the season with 2,536 yards through the air, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Time will tell if this is the right decision by Vrabel.