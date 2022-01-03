The Spun

Mike Vrabel Announces Some Big Derrick Henry News

Derrick Henry runs the football.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Chiefs 27-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Somehow, someway, the Tennessee Titans have remained atop the AFC standings without their bell cow back Derrick Henry. And it looks like he could be back sooner rather than later.

According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, “Mike Vrabel said Derrick Henry is doing some work today, and they’ve discussed opening the window for him to return.” Adding, “The decision will likely come mid-week.”

Henry underwent foot surgery back in November and reportedly continues to make progress in his recovery. So much so that the former 2,000-yard rusher is expected to be back for the Titans playoff run.

That said, expecting King Henry to be back on the field for the final game of the season appears to be a stretch. Especially since Tennessee could be locked into their playoff seed before Sunday’s kickoff.

Despite injuries to key offensive players like Henry, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones. There’s some sort of magic going on in Mike Vrabel’s locker room.

It remains to be seen what kind of workload Derrick Henry will shoulder once he gets back on the field. But one would probably expect his carries to taper down a little bit.

