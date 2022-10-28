Mike Vrabel Announces Update On Quarterback Ryan Tannehill

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 8 game against the Houston Texans.

Head coach Mike Vrabel announced his QB's status during a press conference on Friday.

Tannehill suffered an ankle injury during the Titans' 19-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. After notching a Did Not Participate on Wednesday, the veteran quarterback took the practice field in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday.

Through six games this season, Tannehill has logged 1,097 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions en route to a 4-2 record.

If Tannehill is unable to go on Sunday, rookie signal caller Malik Willis will be forced to step up into the QB1 position.

Sunday's game in Houston will kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET.