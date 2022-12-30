Mike Vrabel Asked About Titans Starting Quarterback After Cowboys Loss

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the first quarter of their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans got a chance to evaluate third-string quarterback Joshua Dobbs in last night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys and Dobbs looked decent in stretches. After the game, head coach Mike Vrabel was left in a tough spot.

Speaking to the media after the game, Vrabel was non-committal over who would start the Titans' win-and-in game against the Jaguars in Week 18. He said that he will be evaluating Dobbs and rookie backup Malik Willis ahead of the game.

“We will continue to digest this over the weekend and make a decision,” Vrabel said, via ProFootballTalk. “Malik has worked hard, but then we just have to see where we are at with the quarterback position here going down to the last week of the season.”

Vrabel gave Dobbs plenty of props for his performance last night. He said that while there were some mistakes, Dobbs did plenty of good and will be a part of the evaluation process.

“It was a great opportunity to evaluate Josh. We’ll make a decision going forward. He did some good things. We certainly would like to have a couple throws back. We will kind of see where things are here in a couple of days,” Vrabel said.

Joshua Dobbs completed 20 of 39 passes for 232 yards and one touchdown with an interception and a lost fumble in the 27-13 loss to the Cowboys.

As mediocre as those numbers were though, they were still largely better than the numbers Malik Willis has put up in three whole starts and eight games this season.

Willis has a lower completion percentage, lower passer rating, lower QBR, no TD passes, three times as many interceptions and only 44 more passing yards than a quarterback making his debut for the team.

The decision probably won't be a tough one. Especially with what the Titans have at stake.