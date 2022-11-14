Mike Vrabel Had Scary Moment Before Titans Game Sunday

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans almost had to have an emergency kicker on Sunday.

Starting kicker Randy Bullock hurt himself in pregame warmups and didn't know if he would be able to go.

That led to head coach Mike Vrabel having a lot of anxiety before the opening kickoff.

“How much of a concern [is it] when you don’t have your kicker 10 minutes before the game?” Vrabel asked (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "A sh*t ton."

Had Bullock not been able to go, punter Ryan Stonehouse would've filled in on kicks.

In the end, Bullock did play and made two extra points along with a 35-yard field goal to help the Titans take down the Broncos, 17-10.

The win got them to 6-3 overall as they continue to lead the AFC South. They'll be hoping that he'll be able to go on Thursday against the Green Bay Packers since they have a short week this week.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.