Mike Vrabel Has Honest Admission On Ryan Tannehill: Fans React

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Mike Vrabel takes no issue with what Ryan Tannehill has to say about mentoring rookie quarterback Malik Willis.

Tannehill previously said he doesn't feel obligated to "mentor" Willis. After all, the two are competing for the same position.

Tannehill's comment turned a few heads. But Vrabel doesn't mind his quarterback's perspective at all.

“His job is to prepare to help us win a bunch of games and and be a great teammate and help out,” Vrabel said, via the Associated Press. “And I know that he’s going to do that. So that was not any sort of issue for me.

The NFL world is discussing Vrabel's comments on Twitter:

"See people! It's over. Leave Ryan Tannehill alone. Some people obviously don't know the difference between being a teammate and a coach," a fan said.

"The coaches understand this, Malik Willis understands this, the organization understands this. It’s just people making something out of nothing," one fan wrote. "Put it to bed."

"I hope this gets as much traction as the original comment got," another fan commented.

For what it's worth, Willis isn't bothered by Tannehill's comment.

“What comment?” Willis quipped before a quick follow-up question. “Oh, man, we chopped it up. I mean, it was never anything negative. Ryan’s a good dude. Like i said he had us over to the house. Everything’s cool.”

Hopefully this doesn't prove to be a distraction within the Titans' locker room.

Tennessee opens the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the New York Giants.