Mike Vrabel Makes His Opinion On A.J. Brown Very Clear

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 12: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs onto the field against the New York Jets during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Leading up to A.J. Brown's eventual trade, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was very vocal that Brown wouldn't be moved "as long as I'm coach."

Obviously, Vrabel was overruled and Brown now finds himself on the team with the best record in the NFL.

With the Eagles and Titans facing off this Sunday, Vrabel was asked if playing against the star receiver will be any different than other past Tennessee players. Responding via Mike Giardi:

Any different? No, I would not imagine but I guess I will see. I want nothing but the best for A.J. Brown, other than on Sunday when we play him. He has to know that. He knows that...

Brown's seemed more than happy since arriving in his new home. The Pro Bowl wideout ranks ninth in the league in receiving yards and fourth in receiving touchdowns.

Even saying of the trade, "Me personally, I feel like I won. I say that because I changed my family’s life forever. That’s the goal, especially growing up where I’m from. ... Of course, I wanted to do great, and it comes out of great things. But that’s the reason we play the game.”