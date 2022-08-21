Mike Vrabel Makes His Opinion On Treylon Burks Very Clear

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Titans first-round wideout Treylon Burks has gotten a ton of playing time in Tennessee's first two preseason games, but he has just one four-yard reception to show for it.

But coach Mike Vrabel isn't any less encouraged by his rookie receiver, despite Burks not getting the targets. Telling reporters at Sunday's press conference:

The thing that I’ve always tried to say with regard to receivers is they can’t control when they get the ball. All they can control is they get open and we can review the film and say, hey, this is where we would like the ball to go. I don’t want to tell quarterbacks, ‘Hey, throw it to this guy.’ That’s not the direction that we really want to head. But was really encouraged by some of the things that he did, especially without the football — trying to block. There were times when he was open — whether that be for a catch-and-run. And then there were some other times where we would like to see a better route. Just continue to progress and work on the conditioning in the game, all the things that are required of the receivers.

Vrabel went on to say there are always ways to get the ball into a playmaker's hands. However, that's not what they're setting out to do in Week 2 of the preseason. Still though he's seen the progression in the 18th overall pick.