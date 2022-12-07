Mike Vrabel Reacts To Titans Firing Their General Manager

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Rarely do you see a team let go of its general manager in the middle of the season. But that's exactly what the Titans did after deciding to part ways with Jon Robinson.

Asked if he had any say in the move, Mike Vrabel said he did not.

"No, I was informed of the decision. This wasn't a decision that included me. It was a decision that was made, and I was informed of the decision," the Titans coach explained. Before saying that Tennessee owner Amy Adams Strunk has final say on matters like those.

Robinson was shown the door just a few days after former Titans receiver A.J. Brown torched Tennessee's D in Week 13's 35-10 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Whether or not Brown's eight receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns had anything to do with Robinson's firing is up to speculation, but recent reports have surfaced that the organization grew tired of his first-round whiffs in the draft.