Mike Vrabel Reveals His Pick For The NFL's Best Team

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Mike Vrabel was extremely complementary of the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles as his team prepares to face off against them next Sunday.

Speaking on Philly, Vrabel said: "The Eagles are playing like the best team in the National Football League ... A big challenge on Sunday."

Philadelphia kept it rolling with another huge win over the Packers on Sunday night, hanging 40 on Green Bay's defense thanks in-large part to their run game.

Jalen Hurts set an Eagles quarterback rushing record, passing Michael Vick by scrambling for 157 yards. With backfield mate Miles Sanders adding 147 and two touchdowns of his own.

That's not to say Hurts didn't get it done through the air as well. He tacked on another 153 and two scores in the passing game to help Philadelphia collect the eight-point victory and continue their stranglehold on the NFC standings.

Should be a good one against a Titans team looking to get back in the win column after a tough loss to the Bengals this past week.