Mike Vrabel Reveals His Suggestion For NFL's Referees

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel believes more can be done to ensure consistency when it comes to NFL officiating.

In a recent email reported on by Adam Schefter, Vrabel blasted the league's referees (in the most professional way possible) intentionally replying all to an officiating video sent to all NFL coaches and GMs:

I appreciate the time and energy that goes into these videos, but I suggest we devote every minute of our officiating departments' time ensuring our officiating crews are as well trained in the clarifications we worked to create in the off season and that each crew is as consistent as possible. Thank you.

As a member of the NFL's competition committee, it's believed that Vrabel's sentiments are echoed by many others around the league.

The committee reportedly plans to address roughing the passer calls after the season following a number of controversial penalties in Week 5.

Some have voiced that they would be open to supporting replay review for these sorts of penalties. But it isn't known at this point if that's something that's garnered league-wide support.