Mike Vrabel Reveals If He's Considering Major Changes

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans are 0-2 to start the 2022 season — including a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in primetime on Monday night.

With only three touchdowns on the year so far, the Titans offense has yet to reach its full potential.

Following last night's 41-7 loss, head coach Mike Vrabel was asked if offensive coordinator Todd Downing could be on the way out.

“I have confidence in our staff,” Vrabel said, per Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “I have confidence in the guys that we put out there. We have to continue to coach and execute better... I appreciate everybody’s opinion, but I have to make sure that everybody here — players and coaches — are all aligned and I know that they are. That’s how you get things fixed and you win a game.”

Despite a rough start to the year, Vrabel believes it isn't time to make any rash decisions.

Getting the Titans offense back on track starts with improved production for star running back Derrick Henry. The typically-elite rusher logged just 25 yards on 13 carries last night.

With their current coaching staff intact, the Titans will look to bounce back with a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.