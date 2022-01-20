The Spun

Mike Vrabel Reveals When Derrick Henry Decision Will Be Made

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Derrick Henry.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 18: Head Coach Mike Vrabel talks on the sidelines with Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bills 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Call it gamesmanship or simply awaiting test results, but Mike Vrabel and the Titans have yet to make a decision on running back Derrick Henry.

There is a belief that Henry will take the field when the Titans begin their postseason on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals. An official decision hasn’t been made yet, though.

When can Tennessee fans expect a decision by?

Vrabel told reporters on Thursday that he expects to make a determination on Henry’s availability on Friday.

“We’ll see and make a determination on him tomorrow,” Vrabel said, via NFL.com. “Obviously, I think his workload probably increased throughout the week.”

It’s no secret Derrick Henry transforms the Tennessee Titans offense. He’s one of the best backs in the league.

A.J. Brown spoke at length about Henry’s return earlier this week.

“It’ll definitely give us some confidence,” Brown said. “He’s a tremendous player. In my opinion, I think he’s the best running back in the game. Just having him back, having that confidence with him around, at any moment, he could go for 70. That gives us confidence. So we’re excited.”

The Titans aren’t the only team keeping track of Henry’s return. The Bengals are also keeping a close eye on his status.

Tennessee hosts Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon.

