Mike Vrabel Reveals When Derrick Henry Decision Will Be Made

Call it gamesmanship or simply awaiting test results, but Mike Vrabel and the Titans have yet to make a decision on running back Derrick Henry.

There is a belief that Henry will take the field when the Titans begin their postseason on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals. An official decision hasn’t been made yet, though.

When can Tennessee fans expect a decision by?

Vrabel told reporters on Thursday that he expects to make a determination on Henry’s availability on Friday.

“We’ll see and make a determination on him tomorrow,” Vrabel said, via NFL.com. “Obviously, I think his workload probably increased throughout the week.”