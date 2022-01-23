Mike Vrabel’s Comment On Ryan Tannehill Is Going Viral

Mike Vrabel refused to throw his quarterback under the bus following the Tennessee Titans’ embarrassing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Tannehill, the 33-year-old veteran, was awful in the Titans’ 19-16 loss to the Bengals. He threw three picks during the outing, two of which led to field goals by Cincinnati.

You could make the argument Tannehill is single handedly the reason the Titans lost. Vrabel wasn’t willing to admit it, though.

The Titans head coach defended his quarterback during his postgame press conference.

“Nobody feels worse than @ryantannehill1 does,” said Vrabel.

No matter how you feel about Ryan Tannehill, that’s a pretty heartbreaking comment from Mike Vrabel. It’s going to be a long offseason for the veteran quarterback.

The Titans have a real question to consider at the quarterback position now. Tannehill keeps getting older and he was just beat out by a 25-year-old who’s playing in his second year in the NFL.

Vrabel has stuck by Tannehill through it all, but this may be the nail in the coffin. The Titans are more than good enough to compete for the AFC. They won’t even get that chance this year.

Should the Titans move on from Tannehill?