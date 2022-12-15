Mike White Sends Clear Message About His Status For Sunday's Game

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 31: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets during the first half in his first career start against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The New York Jets have to win out in order to stay alive in the AFC playoff race. But with QB Mike White still hurting from a brutal rib shot against the Bills this past week, he's sending a message about this Sunday's must-win game against the Detroit Lions.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, White declared that there is "no doubt" that he'll start on Sunday. He said that barring something unforeseen, he's preparing to start against Detroit.

White has been listed as limited in practice over the past two days. He took some brutal shots to the ribs in the loss to the Bills but managed to come back and finish the game.

However, the Jets have now lost the last two games with White as their starter. The honeymoon is over and there's no more room for error.

Since giving the reins over to Mike White a few weeks ago, the Jets offense has moved the ball much better than they had in the previous few weeks with Zach Wilson running the offense.

However, touchdowns have been hard to come by and they've scored only two in the last two weeks. The defense which ranks in the top 10 has also struggled, giving up numerous big drives in close games.

The Jets play the Lions on Sunday and the Jacksonville Jaguars the Thursday after. So even if they do manage to beat the surging Lions this weekend, they'll have limited rest before having to take on the equally surging Jaguars.

Will White be healthy enough to lead the Jets to the two must-wins?