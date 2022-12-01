Mike White's Wife Had A 3-Word Postgame Message For Him

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets celebrates with Corey Davis #84 after a touchdown during the second quarter in the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Just last week, the New York Jets announced they benched starting quarterback Zach Wilson.

Backup quarterback Mike White got the start against the Chicago Bears and made the most of his opportunity. He threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-10 win over the Bears.

It was an incredible performance from the longtime backup quarterback that fans couldn't quite believe it. Neither could his wife.

"Who are you?!" White's wife asked according to Jets reporter Connor Hughes.

He's the new starting quarterback of the Jets - that's who he is. White and the Jets will get a much tougher test this weekend as they travel to Minnesota for a battle against the Vikings.

A win would keep the Jets in playoff contention, but a loss would have New York up against the AFC playoff bubble.

Can Mike White bring the magic again?