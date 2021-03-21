Milana Vayntrub Reacts To Her NCAA Tournament Commercial

The 2021 NCAA Tournament is underway and that means we get to watch a lot of college basketball – and a lot of the same commercials.

The same sponsors typically run commercials during the NCAA Tournament, which means over the course of the 68-team event, we see the same commercials a lot.

AT&T typically runs commercials during the NCAA Tournament and they’re running some with their classic character, Lily, this year.

Lily, played by 34-year-old actress Milana Vayntrub, is one of the most-popular commercial characters in recent history. She’s back on the screen for the NCAA Tournament this year.

Always thrilling during the PIGs to learn which commercials we'll all be overexposed to this March Madness, and the answer appears to be Lily — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 19, 2021

Unfortunately, Vayntrub has received some inappropriate questions about her commercial, notably how she’s positioned on the screen.

Vayntrub had a blunt message for those critics on Saturday night.

“Been getting a lot of ‘why are they placing her body like that in those ads?’ Well, I direct the ads. I place myself like that. And it’s because of the thousands of unwelcome comments I receive about my body. You’ve lost the privilege of looking at it until I feel safe again,” she tweeted late on Saturday night.

Well said, Milana.

