Miles Austin's Attorney Responds To Year-Long Suspension

On Friday, New York Jets assistant coach Miles Austin has received a one-year suspension for violating the NFL’s Gambling Policy.

Austin is appealing the suspension.

Austin's attorney, Bill Deni, issued a statement on behalf of his client following the suspension.

Deni claims Austin did not place any bets on NFL games.

The NFL suspended Miles Austin for wagering from a legal mobile account on table games and non-NFL professional sports. Miles did not wager on any NFL game in violation of the Gambling Policy for NFL Personnel. He has been fully cooperative with the NFL's investigation. He is appealing his suspension.

The NFL will have no further comment until the appeal process is resolved.

Austin was not on the sideline for last night's Thursday Night Football game between the Jaguars and Jets.