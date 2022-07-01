Miles Bridges' Wife Shares Photos Of Alleged Abuse After His Arrest

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 03: Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets dunks the ball during the first quarter of their game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Spectrum Center on February 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Free agent forward Miles Bridges was arrested on Wednesday on charges of domestic violence against his wife. On Friday, she shared photos of the alleged abuse.

Taking to Instagram, Mychelle Johnson posted a handful of photos and videos of her trip to the hospital to get her injuries treated. She also included a photo of the diagnosis report, which includes a list of injuries she received and the conclusion that she was an "adult victim of physical abuse by a male partner."

Johnson also included a message calling out those who are spreading rumors about her over the alleged abuse. She accused people of attempting to silence her and lying to protect Bridges.

Via Instagram:

I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK. It hurts my heart because I’ve always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself. I won’t be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyones ‘image’.… a fracture nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from being choked until i went to sleep and a severe concussion. I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all i want. It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything. Please respect my families privacy and stop with the disgusting rumors and allegations.

Miles Bridges is coming of a career year with the Charlotte Hornets and was set to make a mint in free agency. But with these allegations dropping, his future in the NBA is far from assured.

Bridges has been released on a $130,000 bond.

He may have to resolve this incident with his wife before the NBA will let him back. Right now, it would be an optics nightmare for any team to sign him.

Is Miles Bridges' NBA career over?