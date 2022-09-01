Miles Sanders Back At Practice: NFL World Reacts

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders is back at practice for the first time in over two weeks on Thursday.

The RB1 has missed extended preseason time with a hamstring injury.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Very good to see. Season is huge for Hurts, Gannon, and him," one team analyst said.

"FINALLY, MILES SANDERS IS BACK AT PRACTICE!!!!!" another excited fan added.

"Hopefully Miles will be ready for Detroit," another said.

Sanders put together his least productive season in 2021, logging a career-low 754 yards and zero touchdowns through 12 games. The now-fourth-year running back missed five games last season with a variety of injury issues.

Today's return to practice should be a good sign for Sanders' questionable status ahead of the Eagles' Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions on September 11.