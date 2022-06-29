Miles Sanders Comment Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 29: Running Back Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles follows the action against the New York Giants in the rain in the first half at MetLife Stadium on December 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders made some interesting comments during an interview.

The former Penn State said suggested the Eagles are an "all-star" team heading into the 2022 season. His comment came after he was asked about it feels preparing for a season after the team's blockbuster trade to acquire A.J. Brown.

Here's what he said, via CBS Sports:

Oh man. We all feel like we're on an all-star team, so we feel great. We feel unstoppable, I'm not gonna lie. The vibes are great, always have been. Nick Sirianni is doing a great job just keeping the vibes right, the chemistry good. We compete a lot in practice. But we've gotta see. It's gonna come down to camp, taking it day by day, putting everything together.

Naturally, fans had something to say about his bold comments. Some fans think Sanders just cursed the Eagles.

"MILES WHYY," one fan said.

"Sanders has good reason to be saying this about the Eagles' offense. But man, only in Philly can a genuine compliment like that give you cold sweats," another fan said.

Did Sanders just jinx the Eagles?