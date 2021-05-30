Miles Teller Addresses Attack During Vacation With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers did not report to the Green Bay Packers’ voluntary OTAs this week. The superstar quarterback, who’s requested a trade out of Green Bay, took a vacation to Hawaii with some friends instead.

The Packers star took the trip with his fiancee, Shailene Woodley. They were accompanied by Woodley’s longtime acting friend, Miles Teller, and his wife, Keleigh Sperry.

While the trip was mostly glamorous and peaceful, it featured an unfortunate incident with Teller.

Teller, 34, says he was attacked in a restaurant bathroom by two men.

“I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud,” Teller tweeted on Friday in response to a tweet from Pat McAfee.

I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) May 29, 2021

Teller’s wife, Keleigh, also commented on the story.

“The story reported about Miles being punched in the face by @TMZ over ‘money’ is completely false,” Keleigh wrote. “Miles was jumped by 2 men we have never met after they trapped him in a bathroom.”

According to Us Weekly, Keleigh’s Instagram Story also said the attackers had “done this to many people and we appreciate your support Maui. This is now a criminal investigation.”

Teller had some fun on social media later on, joking about the Packers situation.

Cheers to signing with the Packers pic.twitter.com/XX8sGc1BY4 — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) May 28, 2021

Rodgers, meanwhile, addressed his situation during an interview with Kenny Mayne.

“With my situation, look it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Rodgers told Mayne, via ESPN. “I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. [We’ve had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”