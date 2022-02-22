Milwaukee Bucks Signing Former Brooklyn Nets Guard

The Milwaukee Bucks have added some depth in the backcourt after signing a former Brooklyn Nets guard. The Bucks have signed former Nets guard Jevon Carter, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“Guard Jevon Carter plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Carter will clear waivers on Wednesday after Brooklyn released him to sign Goran Dragic,” Woj tweeted.

Carter averaged around 12 minutes a game for the Brooklyn Nets. He might see an increased role with the Bucks.

Milwaukee lost Donte DiVincenzo in a trade with the Sacramento Kings ahead of the trade deadline. Pat Connaughton, meanwhile, is recovering from hand surgery. Carter could be a big player for the Bucks the rest of this season.

“Carter averaged 12 minutes a game for the Nets this season, and adds to Bucks guard depth that took a hit with the Donte DiVincenzo trade to Kings and Pat Connaughton hand surgery,” Woj added. “Carter, 26, has played with Suns (2019-’21) and Grizzlies, who drafted him No. 32 overall in 2018.”

Carter is capable of putting up significant points on the board. Earlier this month he dropped 21 on the Boston Celtics, shooting seven of 16 from the court.