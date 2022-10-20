Mina Kimes Has Brutally Honest Admission On Kliff Kingsbury
On Thursday, ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes suggested that Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury relies on player talent to cover up deficiencies in his offensive game planning.
"In particular in Kliff Kingsbury's offense because so much of his team is so based on talent. It's my guy beat your guy," she said on NFL Live when discussing the return of star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
"To be clear: This is not a compliment," she later clarified on Twitter.
Hopkins returns to the field for Kingsbury's offense later tonight after missing the first six games of the year under his PED suspension. The veteran wide receiver is a much-needed addition after Marquise "Hollywood" Brown suffered a serious foot injury this past weekend.
Hopkins is expected to take a full slate of reps despite not practicing with the team yet this season.
Kingsbury and the Cardinals will face off against the New Orleans Saints in a primetime matchup this evening.
The game will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET in Phoenix.