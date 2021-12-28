Mina Kimes Makes Her Pick Between Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow are already two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

They’ve only been in the league for 2 seasons, but they both have their teams in a position to make the playoffs this season.

Burrow has been dynamite since coming back from a torn ACL. He’s fresh off a 525-yard four-touchdown performance against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday which saw the Bengals take control of the AFC North.

Through 15 games, Burrow has 4,165 yards with 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Cincinnati now controls its own destiny for a playoff spot and the division over these next two weeks.

Herbert has the Chargers at 8-7. which is squarely in the hunt for one of the wild card spots. He has 4,394 yards with 33 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

During Tuesday’s edition of First Take on ESPN, Mina Kimes confirmed that she would take Herbert over Burrow.

“I’d take Herbert over Burrow,” Kimes said. “I think some of the Joe Burrow takes floating around are a little bit prisoner of the moment failing to account for competition.”

With how both quarterbacks have played this season, no one can really go wrong with either one.