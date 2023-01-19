Mina Kimes Names Underrated Head Coaching Candidate

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 01: ESPN senior writer of ESPN.com and ESPN The Magazine Mina Kimes speaks onstage at the ESPN Features: The Intersection of Storytelling and Culture panel presented by ESPN during Advertising Week 2015 AWXII at the Liberty Theater on October 1, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images for AWXII)

It's quite the frenzy in the NFL coaching carousel right now.

There are 10 teams without offensive coordinators and also five teams without a head coach.

There are a lot of coaches being interviewed by different teams and ESPN's Mina Kimes thinks Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo should be among them.

"Was preparing for CIN BUF and I had a thought...why isn't Bengals DC Lou Anarumo getting HC looks this year? Feel like he gets more out of his talent and does a better job game planning for top quarterbacks than...just about anyone," Kimes tweeted.

Kimes makes a solid point since the Bengals have done a great job against some of the best offenses in the league this season.

They've held the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, and Dallas Cowboys to 24, 15, and 20 points.

He'll have a big test again this Sunday when the Bengals try and slow down the high-flying Bills. If the Bengals are able to, perhaps Anarumo will get a look for a head-coaching gig if a team still hasn't found their guy.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET.