Mina Kimes Sounds Off On Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this week, ESPN analyst Mina Kimes blasted Deshaun Watson following a detailed report from the New York Times about his alleged inappropriate behavior.

"The Browns bet $230 million on Deshaun Watson because they hoped everyone would just move on," Kimes said. "But the NY Times did something that the team arrogantly refused/pretended to do: They actually investigated what happened."

Kimes added on ESPN's Around The Horn suggested that Watson should received a lengthy suspension. But that's not all. She also said the Browns should "face the consequences of their arrogant behavior."

Fans flocked to social media to react to the harsh reality from Mina Kimes. Sports media reporter Andrew Marchand chimed in as well.

"This is well said," he tweeted.

"I can't think of a time where Mina wasn't on point," one fan said.

"Not at all surprising that the two people doing the most on this case, are women. Jenny Ventras, who has investigated it and wrote on it from the beginning, and Mina Kimes who has used the platform her colleagues are scared to use (including having Jenny on her pod)," another fan said.

The NFL will reportedly make a decision on Watson later this month or in July. It remains to be seen if he'll be serving a lengthy suspension or playing at all during the 2022 season.