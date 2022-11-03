Mina Kimes Thinks 1 NFL Team Needs To Call Odell Beckham Jr

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 21: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

We've reached the midway point of the 2022 NFL season and Odell Beckham Jr. still hasn't been signed. But if Mina Kimes has her way, at least one team will be reaching out soon.

During ESPN's NFL Live, Kimes argued that the Baltimore Ravens should give OBJ a call and declared that if she were the Ravens GM, she would have made the call long ago.

"Here's what I would do if I was Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: I would pick up my phone and say 'Hi, OBJ? We'll give you whatever you want to come join this football team.' Because they need him," Kimes said.

The Ravens could certainly use some help at wideout given some of the injuries and all around limited production they've gotten from the position this year.

Fans on Twitter weren't quite as thrilled by the idea. Some Ravens fans pointed out that the team hasn't even shelled out the money to extend star quarterback Lamar Jackson, so they probably can't afford Beckham.

"They won't even give Lamar what he wants to join the team," one user replied.

"Ravens have about $3 million in cap space and only two ways to create more (Lamar or Peters Extension) that don't seem likely at the moment. They needed to put a load of bonuses in JPP's deal to make it worth his while while fitting under the cap. Don't see it happening," wrote another.

"Ain't like they'd throw him the ball.. he's not too good at blocking," a third wrote.

Would Odell Beckham Jr. be a good fit for the Ravens?